DeSantis declares state of emergency amid coronavirus concerns

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency amid COVID-19 concerns.

The governor made the announcement in a Monday afternoon press conference.

DeSantis said the declaration allows the state to more swiftly purchase supplies needed to help combat the virus, as well as recruit additional resources from out of state.

The governor also announced that two patients have died from the virus.

“We have had two fatalities of folks who were elderly and had serious underlying health conditions,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said there have been a total of 18 positive cases, with 17 being Florida residents and five people diagnosed and isolated in another state.

