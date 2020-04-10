DeSantis: COVID-19 testing at Hard Rock Stadium opens to those not showing symptoms

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Testing being conducted in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Stadium has been limited to seniors, healthcare workers and first responders, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it will now be open to more members of the general public.

DeSantis made the announcement during a media conference held in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon.

The federal government runs the testing site, but starting Monday, the state will be taking over control.

Those who are not showing symptoms, but have recently been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, will now be able to get tested for the coronavirus at the Hard Rock Stadium.

DeSantis said the site will be open to patients of all ages.

Over 160,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Florida, while thousands of results remain pending.

The governor said he expects 200,000 tests to be conducted across the state next week.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

