DeSantis continues teleconferences with local experts to develop plan to reopen state

(WSVN) - Stay at home orders have been in place throughout the state for weeks, but now Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is working with experts to create a plan to reopen the state.

On Thursday, DeSantis will hold four teleconferences with the Re-Open Florida Task Force.

The governor is using criteria from President Trump’s guidelines as well as taking an in-depth assessment of Florida’s COVID-19 cases.

“As you’re looking at the White House’s guidelines, clearly we’ve had a two-week decline in the influenza-like illness indicators,” he said during one of the conference calls. “Then you look at the declining cases, we hit our peak on April 3 for new cases. It’s trended down, plateaued and then trended down.”

The meetings come after several protests were held over the weekend for a reopening of the government.

