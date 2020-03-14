DeSantis confirms evidence of COVID-19 community spread in Broward; 4th Florida death announced

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there is evidence of community spread of the new coronavirus in Broward County, as health officials confirm a fourth death in the state from COVID-19.

The governor confirmed the community spread while he gave an update on new developments alongside health officials at a news conference, Saturday afternoon.

.@HealthyFla has confirmed the death of a previously-announced positive Florida #COVID19 case in Lee County. The individual was 77 years old. This was not a travel-related case. For total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 14, 2020

Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Health confirmed a 77-year-old patient from Lee County has died. State officials said this was not a travel-related case.

These developments come hours after FDOH officials accounted 25 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in Florida to 64.

DeSantis said Broward County has the most cases of the virus. Most of them are linked to international travel, but there is also evidence of cases linked to domestic travel, mostly from New York state.

The governor said he has moved the emergency operation center to Level 1. He said the state is working to hire more epidemiologists and additional staff to help out with investigations tracking down how patients are becoming infected.

The announcement included a list of those infected, with most of them being elderly. DeSantis reiterated they are the most at-risk group, so it’s imperative to practice proper hygiene and refrain from going out to large areas.

Health officials also announced that a Florida resident in California has died, bringing the total of out-of-state deaths to three.

Six Florida residents have tested positive out of the state and are currently isolated.

Hospitals are setting up these tents outside emergency rooms so if someone shows up with coronavirus, they won’t have to go into the normal ER and infect others. https://t.co/Lcv1wjusdn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 14, 2020

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 478 negative test results and 221 are pending.

The Florida Department of Health urged people to follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well in the announcement.

