DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Cuban-Americans continue to demand democracy for the island nation and now their protests are getting attention from members of Congress and the governor.

On Thursday morning, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with local representatives, community leaders and other House Republicans for a roundtable discussion at Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine in downtown Doral.

“I think when you look around the country, South Florida is the place you look to for people who understand the meaning of freedom,” said DeSantis. “We have, really, a unique opportunity for the first time in 62 years, a real chance for a popular uprising and an end to the dictatorship.”

President Joe Biden and his administration have laid out a few potential moves that could help the situation in Cuba, but McCarthy, DeSantis and other GOP leaders are saying it is just not enough.

Thursday’s meeting was part of a tour that included a rally in the heart of South Florida’s Cuban exile community. Those GOP leaders spoke to a crowd in Little Havana on Wednesday.

“What we’re all demanding is solidarity from the White House, action from the White House,” said Representative Mario Diaz-Balart. “As of now, it seems that they only want to listen to the folks who have been the apologists for the regime.”

In late July, Biden proposed the expansion of internet in the island nation to keep the Cuban people connected with the rest of the world.

He also called for the addition of more personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Havana and sanctions on the Cuban government.

“We’re going to continue to add sanctions on individuals who carry out the regime’s abuses,” President Biden previously said. “I’ve directed the State Department and Treasury Department to provide me in one month recommendations of how to maximize the flow of remittances to the Cuban people without the Cuban military taking their cut.”

Republican leaders insist these efforts are not enough.

“So far, there’s been a lack of leadership,” said DeSantis. “There’s been no sense of urgency, there’s been no desire to seize the moment and quite frankly, I feel that they are just kind of hoping it all just goes away.”

“I don’t care what President Biden says. I never do care what President Biden says. I only care what he does,” said Rep. Carlos Gimenez.

The panel that met on Thursday morning also discussed similar issues in countries like Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Biden said he and his administration are looking at potential further actions to take on the situation in Cuba.

