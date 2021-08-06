(WSVN) - Attorneys for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are asking a federal judge to reject arguments from Norwegian cruise line that banning vaccine passports is unconstitutional.

Back in May, DeSantis signed a bill that bans government entities, schools, and businesses, like cruise lines, from asking for proof of vaccination.

Norwegian argues the law puts passengers and staff at risk.

The cruise line intends to restart voyages in the coming weeks with required vaccinations.

