DeSantis: Another Florida patient presumed positive for COVID-19

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said an another patient in Florida has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement Thursday morning.

“We did, though, this morning, get another presumptive positive test for an individual — elderly with severe underlying conditions — in Santa Rosa County,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the patient had been traveling internationally, but they are not in the condition to fully answer questions, so officials are investigating.

The case has not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

This comes a day after a Florida resident in Washington state tested positive for the virus.

DeSantis said the patient and others who have tested positive are being quarantined until they test negative for the virus and that officials don’t anticipate them having an impact on the people living in Florida.

Five of the cases are Floridians who recently returned from China.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.