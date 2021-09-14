DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state is moving to get rid of the Florida Standards Assessments.

In a press conference Tuesday in Doral, DeSantis announced that legislation for the upcoming legislative session is being crafted to end the FSA.

The FSA are standardized tests given to students in grades 3-10 which test them on their English, science and mathematics skills.

DeSantis said the FSA will instead be replaced with “progress monitoring,” where educators will regularly check in with students in the fall, winter and spring.

“This will be the last school year in terms of the FSA,” DeSantis said. “2022-2023 we’ll then move to progress monitoring.”

The move was well-received by Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

“Fewer, better state assessments with greater reliance on ongoing, real-time progress monitoring data enable timely academic recalibration opportunities that are right for Florida’s kids,” Carvalho tweeted. “We applaud today’s announcement by [Desantis] and [Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.]”

The move was also well-recieved by the Florida Education Association.

“We appreciate that Commissioner Corcoran and the Florida Department of Education are listening on this issue and are reducing the amount of standardized testing in Florida’s schools,” said FEA President Andrew Spar in a statement. “The FEA looks forward to continuing to work on how Florida assesses K-12 students and teachers, so we can get it right in the long term. This is a great opportunity to address how we can use progress monitoring assessments to best serve students.”

