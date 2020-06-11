DeSantis announces plan for reopening Florida schools

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to reopen schools.

DeSantis made the announcement at a Thursday press conference.

Today, @GovRonDeSantis & Comm. @RichardCorcoran announced recommendations & plans to re-open safe & healthy schools that set students up for success. This plan outlines nearly $475 million in education-related aid from the #CARESAct. https://t.co/yVRS4uAcRN@richardcorcoran pic.twitter.com/sD1kFGY0Ab — Florida Department of Education (@EducationFL) June 11, 2020

“Working with the Department of Education, working with the superintendents, we’ve been able to provide a road map to announce the return of our schools to on-campus instruction,” DeSantis said.

According to the Department of Education, the plan outlines nearly $475 million in education-related aid from the CARES Act, which DeSantis said will be used to “make significant investments in our education system.”

The plan also has schools reopening at full capacity in time for the traditional start of the academic year.

According to the document released by the Education Department, the plan “provides health and instructional recommendations for reopening Florida’s schools, aligned to the executive direction of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Re-Open Florida Task Force’s Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

To read the full plan, click here.

