DeSantis announces lawsuits against CDC, Biden administration to allow cruises to resume sailing out of Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will be taking legal action against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden administration in an effort to get cruises back up and running again.

DeSantis made the announcement during a media conference at PortMiami, Thursday afternoon.

The governor said he is filing the lawsuits because, for more than a year, cruise ships have not been sailing in or out of the state of Florida.

The state has the largest cruise ports in the world.

The administration in Florida said their biggest concern is that the cruise companies will leave and cruise out of other countries that have allowed cruises to resume.

This would then lead to a potential loss of billions of dollars in revenue for the state.

DeSantis said once the CDC released guidelines for cruise sailing, but did not set dates for when it could resume, he decided it was time to go to court.

“People can make the decision that they want to make, people are going to cruise one way or another, the question is, are we going to do it out of Florida, which is the number one place to do it in the world, or are they going to be doing it out of the Bahamas or other locations,” said DeSantis. “I think that the answer to that question should be obvious for Floridians. We want our folks to be able to go back to work, we want to be able to stand up to them and their families and so today we’re doing that.”

DeSantis previously signed an executive order that stated vaccine passports will not be allowed.

He addressed the matter during the conference and said even if the cruise lines want the passports to resume cruising, he will not allow there to be any need for proof of vaccination from a traveler to board a cruise ship.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.