DeSantis announces first COVID-19 vaccine distributions, says it is not mandatory

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine distributions.

He said the top priority for vaccine recipients are long-term care facility residents followed by healthcare workers in high-risk and high-contact environments.

Following these recipients comes anyone over the age of 65.

DeSantis also clarified that getting vaccinated would not be enforced.

“While we’ll encourage and we want to make available the vaccine, no one will be mandated to take the vaccine,” he said. “This will be available but not mandated.”

The governor said he expects Pfizer’s vaccine to receive Food and Drug Administration approval next week and then Moderna’s vaccine to get approval the following week.

