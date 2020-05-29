DeSantis announces COVID-19 testing to be done at some Home Depot, Publix stores

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that some Home Depot and Publix stores will be offering COVID-19 testing.

DeSantis made the announcement Friday at a Home Depot in Boca Raton.

“I want to thank Home Depot and I want to thank Publix for both agreeing to help us make testing more accessible,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said testing sites will be set up in the parking lots of three Home Depot stores and at three Publix locations. One of the sites was located at the home Depot DeSantis spoke at, located at 9820 Glades Road in Boca Raton.

The other locations have yet to be announced.

