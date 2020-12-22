DeSantis announces arrival of more COVID-19 vaccine doses; strays from CDC’s recommendations for distribution

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said more help is on the way in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 300,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Florida, Tuesday morning.

Another 120,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to follow.

In a news conference in South Florida on Monday, DeSantis broke from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation to have anyone aged 75 and older and essential workers vaccinated next.

“The problem with that, as I see it, is a 22-year-old food service worker would get a vaccine over a 74-year-old grandmother,” he said. “I don’t think that that’s an appropriate calculation of the relative risk there.”

DeSantis said he will release his plan for the next steps in vaccine distribution on Tuesday.

