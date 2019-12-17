DeSantis announces additional time off for state workers on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - State employees are getting two additional days off for the holiday season.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and employees will get those days off.

“In 2019, we secured historic achievements on behalf of the people of Florida and our dedicated state employees played a critical role in these accomplishments,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I am proud to recognize our state employees for their hard work and efforts in this way.”

“The First Lady and I extend our thanks and best wishes to state employees and their families this holiday season and we look forward to an equally productive year in 2020,” he added.

DeSantis said critical employees who cannot use the time off will be allowed to use the time at a future date and should speak to their direct supervisor.

These days off come in addition to regular office closures on both Christmas and New Year’s Day.

