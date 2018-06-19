Deputy pursuit that began in Palm Beach ends in North Miami, 1 arrested

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a driver who led them on a chase that spanned three counties.

The chase initially began in the southern part of Palm Beach County.

Deputies said the driver, who was in a stolen car, took them onto Interstate 95, sending them through Broward and into North Miami.

Ultimately, the car crashed and deputies were able to catch the suspect driving it near Northeast 129th Street and Griffing Boulevard.

Investigators believe the suspect may have had an accomplice and are investigating to see what happened.

