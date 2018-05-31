Deputy helps deliver baby along roadside in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy helped a couple deliver a newborn while they were on the way to the hospital.

The couple’s baby boy didn’t want to wait to reach the hospital, and that’s when Palm Beach County Deputy James Breslin stepped in to help on Friday.

Breslin was on his way to work when he said he heard a driver honking the horn.

“I hear honking of a horn, like the desperate honking of a horn, not from a driver who’s annoyed but repeated,” Breslin said. “I look, I check my mirrors, and I see a black SUV come up next to me, and the driver has the window down, and he’s got a look on his face of ‘Somebody help me please.'”

Breslin then pulled the SUV over and called dispatch. “On the trail northbound, at Donald Ross [Road], woman giving birth to a baby,” Breslin could be heard in the call. “Husband tells me the head is already coming out.”

“I went up to the husband and said EMS is coming, and I looked at the wife, and she was in the throes of giving birth,” Breslin said.

While the woman was in labor, the deputy stood by her as her husband took direction from a 911 dispatcher on the phone.

After a few pushes, the baby boy was born.

“I think I saw baby movement, and I reached out my right hand, and the baby came out, like shot out, if I can say that,” Breslin said. “I caught the baby’s head and shoulders.”

Eventually, they all made it to the hospital where mom and baby Charlie were checked out and given a clean bill of health.

Breslin also showed up and got in on the photo op.

“I just feel so lucky to have been a part of this,” he said.

Mom, Ghita, was grateful too. “It was so reassuring to have him because it’s just me and Jack. We’ve been through a lot together, but this was a first for us,” she said, “and having someone there to help us welcome our little boy and be so calm.”

“Honestly, I feel like crying a little bit,” Breslin could be heard saying in bodycam footage.

Breslin calls the day baby Charlie was born one of the most unforgettable shifts of his career.

