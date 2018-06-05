Deputies: Walt Disney World, Legoland employees among 11 arrested for child porn

(WSVN) - Eleven men were arrested in Polk County during a child porn investigation, and officials said two of the men worked at Walt Disney World and Legoland.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested 11 suspects during a month-long investigation, titled “Operation Guardians of Innocence II.” The operation, which took place in May, focused on those who possessed, promoted and distributed child pornography.

Sheriff Grady Judd said a total of 660 felony charges were filed against the suspects, with more charges pending.

“Most of the images we saw during this investigation depicted children being sexually battered, that we have seen before – which means we haven’t yet identified any local child victims, but as always, that is also a part of our investigation, ” Judd said in a statement.

The ages of those arrested ranged between 16 and 84 years old. One of the men arrested, 53-year-old Roger Catey, told detectives he worked as a project manager in the costumes department for Walt Disney World. Another man, 30-year-old Rickie Vargas-Garcia, told investigators that he is a Lego builder for Merlin Entertainment, which owns Legoland.

Deputies said several of the men charged in the investigation also had close contact with young children. Edward Zaborowski III, 48, said he is a driver for his son’s Boy Scout troop, while former Arizona schoolteacher Donald Marich, 69, is an annual passholder at Disney and told detectives he’d often visit the theme park alone.

