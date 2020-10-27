Deputies seize drugs, gun, cash, ID cards from Broward apartment

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have seized a stash of drugs, stolen ID cards and cash from an apartment near Fort Lauderdale and arrested three subjects.

The bust came at the residence near Northwest 29th Terrace and 13th Street, Tuesday, in Central Broward County.

According to deputies, they confiscated a stash of crack cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA. They also found a stolen gun, ID cards, social security cards and $5,000 in cash after receiving a tip that a drug ring was operating out of the unit.

The three people who were arrested face a long list of charges, including armed trafficking, drug possession and grand theft of a firearm.

