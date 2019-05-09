Deputies seek public’s help finding parents of newborn found in Boca Raton dumpster

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help finding the parents of a newborn who was found in a Boca Raton dumpster.

The baby was found inside a dumpster in an apartment complex, Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the female infant is either black or Hispanic.

The newborn is now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

If you have any information on who may have left the baby, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.