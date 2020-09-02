Deputies searching for missing man last seen in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing man who was last seen in Pompano Beach.

Leon Butler, 36, disappeared two weeks ago near Northwest 15th Avenue and Sixth Street.

He’s described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange shirt with blue jeans.

Butler may be traveling in a 2015 white Infiniti Q50S with the license plate number CTD7896.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

