Deputies searching for missing Deerfield Beach teen with autism

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing Deerfield Beach teenager that suffers from autism.

Jack Brown, 16, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

Deputies describe Brown as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brown suffers from autism and easily gets lost, deputies said.

The 16-year-old’s mother said they recently moved, so Brown does not know the area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Deerfield Beach at 954-480-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

