Deputies searching for man responsible for robbing several parked cars in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for a man accused of committing car crimes in Cooper City.

Surveillance video showed the subject checking the doors of cars parked in front of homes near Southwest 93rd Avenue and 52nd Street on Dec. 12.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they believe the man is responsible for robbing 18 vehicles, taking two fishing poles, power tools and a car.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

