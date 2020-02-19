Deputies searching for gunman who killed 1, injured 2 in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a suspected gunman who killed a woman and injured two others in a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators said Akeeme Brown fired at several people at an apartment complex near State Road 7 and Northwest 21st Street on Feb. 13.

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and two injured victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, deputies said.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

