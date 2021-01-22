Deputies searching for driver who fatally struck woman in Oakland Park hit-and-run

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for the driver who struck and killed a woman before fleeing the scene of the collision in Oakland Park.

The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video in the area of Northeast 38th Street on Jan. 14.

“It’s truly such a shame to see such a beautiful soul taken away from our family so soon,” Ariana Cotto, the victim’s daughter, said. “She was my everything. She was my mom, my best friend, my confidant.”

In the video, 59-year-old Nancy Vasquez could be seen walking in the street moments before she was struck. Once she was out of view of the camera, she was struck by a vehicle.

“The pedestrian was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased,” BSO detective Sherry Soagle-Grant said.

The driver of the vehicle who struck Vasquez did not stop to render aid and instead fled the scene.

Detectives used debris from the scene to aid in their investigation.

“Physical evidence in the form of vehicle parts to include a foglamp cover and pieces of a headlight lens were recovered from the crash scene,” Soagle-Grant said.

However, detectives said the recovered evidence is not enough for their investigation, and they and Cotto hope a witness may be able to help investigators find the driver.

“Not only did you kill an innocent person, you killed a mother,” Cotto said. “You killed a sister and a friend, and it’s just not fair.”

Detectives said the victim was at fault for the collision, but because the driver did not stop to render aid, that person will face charges in connection to the crash.

