Deputies searching for arsonists behind fire at Lauderdale Lakes park

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for three men who, they said, started a fire that overtook a pavilion inside of a Lauderdale Lakes park.

The blaze sparked at Northgate Neighborhood Park, at 3555 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Thursday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the three men allegedly began collecting trash before using it to start the fire.

Deputies said once the flames began to grow, the men took off.

Shortly after the fire ignited, thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the air while the flames overtook the inside of the pavilion and spread to a nearby playground.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews arrived on the scene soon after to extinguish the blaze.

Deputies are hoping surveillance video showing the three men before the fire sparked will help locate the alleged arsonists.

If you have any information on this arson, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

