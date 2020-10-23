Deputies searching for arsonist who set fire to garbage trucks in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for an arsonist who set fire to some garbage trucks parked in Pompano Beach.

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera at Waste Pro, along Northwest 16th Terrace, overnight Sunday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing what appears to be garbage bags used some kind of torch to open a gate at the property.

Deputies said he had liquid in his hands and lit several trucks and a break room on fire. The fire also caused an explosion that was caught on video.

According to investigators, the fire inside of the break room, which was unlocked at the time, is what caused the explosion. They added that the man knew what he was doing.

“I can say that they did come prepared,” BSO Sgt. Donald Pritchard said. “They came with a container full of ignitable liquid. They came with something to cut a lock, which appears to be a torch. When they’re making entry into that gate, you can see a fire, flame. Whether it’s a welding torch or some other type of flame torch, but you can see it clearly make that spark and flame as he’s trying to get into that front gate.”

Deputies said the man left in a black sedan, and at the same time, they saw a white SUV going back and forth on video, which may have acted as a lookout.

The arson cost about $4 million in damages.

If you have any information on this arson, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.