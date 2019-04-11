Deputies searching for 3 missing Florida children

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in Florida are searching for three missing children who have not been seen in a week.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 12-year-old Robert Dean Jr., 7-year-old Zayden Slater and 5-year-old Lilith Kelley.

Deputies said the three children were last seen in the custody of their mother, Amanda Manypenny, who has been failing to bring the kids to meetings with Department of Children and Families investigators.

Deputies said the children have been living around drugs, put in hazardous conditions and are homeless.

DCF has also obtained a pick-up order signed by a judge for the children.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the children or their mother, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-9111, or contact 911.

