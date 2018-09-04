Deputies search for owner after dog found with metal carabiner in neck

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — Animal rescue organizations are offering a nearly $10,000 reward to find the person responsible for jabbing a carabiner through the neck of a Labrador retriever in the Florida panhandle.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, animal control responded to a call for an injured dog. When animal control officers arrived, they found the dog with a metal carabiner through its neck.

Animal control officers rushed the dog to a veterinarian, who removed the carabiner. The dog, nicknamed Woodrow by veterinary staff, is now recovering at Alaqua Animal Refuge.

Deputies are now trying to find Woodrow’s owner.

“In releasing the photo of the dog’s injuries, we are hoping a someone will come forward with information,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “These injuries did not happen by accident.”

A combined reward of almost $10,000 from a host of animal rescue organizations, including the Humane Society of the United States, is also being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8186, or you can place an anonymous call to the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

