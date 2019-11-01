Deputies search for missing elderly man out of Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing out of Deerfield Beach.

Dean Marr, 77, was last seen at his home in the area of Southwest First Street Terrace and 15th Street at around 6 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the elderly man suffers from dementia.

Detectives describe Marr as having a medium build, white hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Marr was last seen wearing jean shorts, a khaki hat and a black brace around his back.

If you have any information on Marr’s whereabouts, contact BSO missing person detectives at 954-321-4268 or the BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.

