Deputies search for missing elderly man from Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man missing out of Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said 75-year-old Harold Villieres was last seen at his home at 1:30 p.m., Monday.

Detectives said Villieres is believed to be driving his 2011 bronze Toyota Rav4 with a Florida tag reading HYIG98.

BSO officials said the 75-year-old suffers from Alzheimer’s and is blind in his left eye.

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Villieres was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt, blue jeans and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information on Villieres’ whereabouts is urged to contact BSO at 954-321-4268 or 954-764-4357.

