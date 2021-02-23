Deputies search for missing boy last seen in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing boy who was last seen in Deerfield Beach.

Jaden Washington, 12, was last seen along the 700 block of Southeast First Way at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Deputies said Jaden was last seen wearing gray shorts and may be walking without footwear. He is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and as heavyset.

If you recognize him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

