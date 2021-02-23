Deputies search for missing boy last seen in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing boy who was last seen in Deerfield Beach.

Jaden Washington, 12, was last seen along the 700 block of Southeast First Way at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Missing endangered juvenile alert: The pictured subject was last seen in the 700 block of SE 1 Way DFB at 7:00 pm wearing gray shorts and red Nike sneakers. Please call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/06sr6RRqBV — DFB BSO Alerts (@DFB_BSOAlerts) February 24, 2021

Deputies said Jaden was last seen wearing gray shorts and may be walking without footwear. He is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and as heavyset.

If you recognize him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.