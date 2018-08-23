Deputies search for missing 6-year-old girl in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Deputies are searching for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen at her central Broward school Thursday afternoon.

Leshaon Watt attends Challenger Elementary School in Tamarac, where students are dismissed at 2:45 p.m. The little girl’s parent notified the school’s resource deputy at 3:30 p.m. to say her child was missing.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it is unclear if the little girl boarded a school bus or wandered into the neighborhood during dismissal time.

Deputies are using K9s and a helicopter to search for Leshaon, as well as going door-to-door.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with a pink or purple backpack. Her hair is in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at (954) 720-2225 or 911.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.