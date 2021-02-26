Deputies search for missing 15-year-old from Parkland

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing 15-year-old out of Parkland.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for Angelina Valko who left her home after a disagreement with her mother on Thursday.

The teen stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Valko has black hair with gold highlights.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black spandex shorts.

Anyone with information on Valko’s whereabouts is urged to call BSO at 954-753-5050.

