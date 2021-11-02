BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies ask for the public’s help in locating a family of four who stole a puppy from a store in Boca Raton.

Surveillance video caught the bandits inside the Puppy Buddy Pet Store, located 9858 at Clint Moore Road, at around 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a theft of 12 week old female Chihuahua. Officials said a family of four caused a distraction while an adult female reached into a puppy pen and snatched a 12-week-old female Chihuahua named Rosie.

Who does this? Seriously… who? These people stole Rosie 🐶 a 12 week old female Chihuahua from Puppy Buddy Pet Store in #BocaRaton. See if you can spot how one distracted while the other took the puppy. If you know who these people are, please let us know. We need Rosie back. pic.twitter.com/5HetO4co0E — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) November 2, 2021

The woman then concealed the puppy in her purse.

The puppy is said to be worth $7000.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

