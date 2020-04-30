Deputies search for crook who targeted drive-thru ATM user in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a crook who attempted to rob a woman at a drive-thru ATM in Lauderdale Lakes.

Surveillance footage from the ATM shows the woman and a passenger in the vehicle pulling up to the SunTrust Bank, located at 3649 W. Oakland Park Blvd., at around 9:15 p.m. on April 24.

She was about to use the machine when the subject approached the driver’s side window, pointed a gun at her and demanded she put her bank PIN number into the ATM to withdraw cash.

The victim immediately fled the scene in her vehicle.

She, nor any of the passengers inside the vehicle, were injured.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

