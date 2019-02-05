Deputies search for credit card thief caught on camera in Pompano Beach

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man suspected of using stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards.

In late December, the thief was seen on surveillance footage charging gift cards on different credit cards at a CVS in Pompano Beach. One of those cards was traced to the theft of a man’s satchel in North Lauderdale.

That victim received a purchase alert on his phone on Dec. 27 from his credit card company.

When he went to get his wallet from his car he realized the satchel containing it had been stolen.

Deputies said that although this victim was only charged for one $200 gift card, they believe he is not the only victim, as the thief was seen using several credit cards to buy the gift cards.

If you recognize this man caught on camera, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

