Deputies search for attempted burglary suspect in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to burglarize a home in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of an attempted burglary at an occupied home on Lakeview Drive at around 12 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The resident inside of her home received a notification from her Ring that there was a motion in her screened-in patio.

On Friday morning, BSO released the surveillance video showing a man covering his face before fleeing the scene.

Officials said he tore the screen off the backyard patio but did not gain entry into the home.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

