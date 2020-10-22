Deputies search for armed man in attempted robbery at Pompano Beach market

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are releasing surveillance footage of an attempted armed robbery at a meat market in Pompano Beach in an effort to receive help from the public in locating the crook.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place at Pompano Meat and Fish Market, located at 799 South Dixie Highway, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Oct. 4.

Surveillance video showed the man pointing a firearm at the employee with his right hand while gesturing at the register with his left.

He then fled the business empty-handed and headed westbound.

The crook was last seen wearing a black mask and a black zipped up hoodie.

Detectives believe the man is between the ages of 20 to 25.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

