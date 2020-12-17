Deputies search for 3 men involved in fatal Oakland Park flea market shooting

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who were involved in a deadly shooting at an Oakland Park flea market.

On Thursday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies released surveillance footage showing the suspects involved in a fatal shooting that took place outside a flea market located at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Just after 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, BSO deputies responded to a call about a shooting at the location and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An AR-15 style rifle was also recovered at the scene.

Surveillance footage showed the three suspects walking into the flea market and later fleeing the scene.

According to BSO, the men were involved in an altercation that resulted in the fatal shooting.

“There was an altercation in the parking lot,” said BSO Det. Jim Hayes. “We have three persons of interest that we’d like to identify. Unfortunately, one person was shot and killed at the scene, and we’re asking for the public’s help in identifying these three persons that were involved.”

The victim’s identity has not been released by authorities.

Detectives said the suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing and fled the scene in a black Escalade-type vehicle, heading southbound.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.