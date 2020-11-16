Deputies search for 3 crooks who stole golf cart, checked for unlocked doors in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help to locate three crooks who were spotted checking car doors while riding in a stolen golf cart in a Cooper City neighborhood.

The joyride happened near Southwest 49th Street and Flamingo Road on Oct. 24, and they were captured on surveillance video seeing if the vehicles were left unlocked.

Investigators said they stole a golf cart to make getting around easier, but they eventually ditched it.

Deputies also believe they may be behind thefts in a nearby neighborhood.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.