Deputies search for 2 men involved in armed robbery outside Tamarac bank

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a man at gunpoint outside of a bank in Tamarac.

The victim was using an ATM outside of the Bank of America near Rock Island Road and East Sabal Palm Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m., Friday.

He said two men approached him and demanded everything he had while one of the men held a gun towards him.

Surveillance cameras captured the confrontation before both men fled the scene with the victim’s cash, cellphone and wallet.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area but were not able to locate the suspects.

The man with the firearm was last seen wearing a black hoodie and frayed jean shorts. The second man involved was also wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a white mask.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

