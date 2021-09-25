ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies in Orlando are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who went missing.

Miya Marcano was last seen at the Arden Villas apartments, located at 3303 Arden Villas Blvd., at around 5 p.m., Friday.

The 19-year-old was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale to see her parents.

Marcano stands 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

