Deputies remove military flair found by Islamorada beachgoers

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies safely removed a military flair that was found by visitors on an Islamorada beach.

MCSO Bomb Squad leader Michael DiGiovanni responded to the scene along Sea Oats Beach on Tuesday morning and retrieved the device.

Officials said the flair will be returned to the military.

Members of the public are urged to always report military-looking objects to their local law enforcement and avoid handling them.

