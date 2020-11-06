Deputies remove alligator from school playground

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school named after Everglades State Park experienced a small portion of what the wetlands has to offer when a small alligator appeared on the school’s playground.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found the alligator Wednesday at Everglades Elementary School, according to a department Facebook post.

The school’s mascot is an alligator clad in orange, which is a bit different then the 4-foot-6-inch (1.4-meter) alligator the deputies captured.

Deputies later released the gator in the Nubbin Slough River, but not before affectionally naming it “Everglades.”

