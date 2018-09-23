ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of an 18-year-old man in a pond near the University of Central Florida.

A spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was identified as Adrian Edwin Diaz of Winter Springs.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that deputies responded at 8 a.m. Sunday to reports that a body was in a pond located behind a hotel. A marine unit was sent to assist.

Investigators say the death is not believed to have involved foul play. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.