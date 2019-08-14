Deputies: Person of interest in double homicide spotted in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities say a person of interest wanted in connection to a double homicide in Pennsylvania has been spotted in Florida.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for 21-year-old Jack Elijah Turner.

According to deputies, Turner is wanted for armed robbery out of Pennsylvania, and he is also a person of interest in an Aug. 10 double homicide investigation.

Authorities say they have information confirming that Turner is in St. Augustine after three apparent sightings in the span of 18 hours.

“In all of the sightings, he was in the central portion of St. Johns County, in or near the St. Augustine area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Detectives said Turner is known to have connections in that area and that he may still be in St. Johns County.

Authorities say don’t approach Turner as he is considered to be armed and dangerous and it . If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals Service at 800-336-0102, or 911.

