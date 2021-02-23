Deputies: Missing Deerfield Beach boy found safe

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office have located a boy who went missing out of Deerfield Beach.

Jaden Washington, 12, was reported missing from the 700 block of Southeast First Way at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Authorities announced on Wednesday that the boy has been located.

 

