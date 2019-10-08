Deputies: Missing 15-year-old Florida girl, 11-month-old daughter found safe in Maryland

DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies have safely located a missing teenage girl and her infant daughter in Maryland.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Diana Rodriguez left her home on Sept. 30 and took her 11-month old baby Daniela with her.

Deputies said family members discovered Rodriguez missing before school, and it appeared she left through her bedroom window.

Rodriguez and her infant daughter were found safe on Wednesday.

“The Florida Department of Children and Families is working in conjunction with authorities in Maryland to return them home and provide services to the family,” deputies wrote in an update to a Facebook post.

