Deputies: Man without mask waves gun at shopper following altercation at Palm Beach Walmart

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Palm Beach County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on another shopper inside of a Royal Palm Beach Walmart.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, after an argument had escalated, the man, who was seen on video not wearing a mask, waved the gun and threatened to kill the other shopper on Sunday.

The man then left the store pushing an elderly man in a wheelchair to a white Chevrolet Equinox, deputies said.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

