Deputies: Man arrested after online video game player overhears rape on microphone

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies have arrested a Florida man after an online video game player over heard a rape on the microphone.

According to the Fox 13, deputies arrested 18-year-old Daniel Enrique Fabian.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fabian was playing Grand Theft Auto with at least one other online player when he said he was going to take a break to “smash” a 15-year-old girl at his house.

The other player said Fabian left the game, but left his PlayStation 4 microphone on. It was then that the player heard the girl cry out over the mic and say “no.” Fabian rejoined the game shortly after.

The girl reported the incident, saying Fabian put his hand over her mouth and forced himself on her.

DNA tests also identified Fabian as the suspect.

Fabian has since been charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the age of 12 and 15.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.